  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hangman Page
  • Former Champion Talks About Hangman Page Winning AEW World Championship at All In: "So Proud"

Former Champion Talks About Hangman Page Winning AEW World Championship at All In: "So Proud"

By Karan Raj
Modified Aug 19, 2025 15:47 GMT
Hangman Page will defend his AEW World Title v/s MJF at Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Hangman Page. [Image from AllEliteWrestling.com]

A former AEW champion recently weighed in on Hangman Page winning the promotion's top prize at All In 2025 and said that he is proud of The Cowboy.

Ad

Hangman Page became a two-time AEW World Champion at All In: Texas last month, ending Jon Moxley's stronghold over the title. Page then successfully defended his gold against The Purveyor of Violence on an episode of Dynamite shortly afterward. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now set to defend his title against MJF at Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24. Recently, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks weighed in on Hangman's success in an interview.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interaction with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion stated that Page has become even bigger than he expected and that he is proud of The Cowboy.

“It’s not lost on me how cool it has been to be part of so many of his big moments. Being involved in the main event also gave me the privilege to prop myself up on a guardrail and watch the finish. I covered my smiling mouth with my hand. So proud,” he said. [H/T: Undisputed]
Ad
Ad

Although The Young Bucks and Hangman were on opposite sides at All In, it is worth noting that they share a long history in the Jacksonville-based company.

The Young Bucks fined for their actions on last week's AEW Dynamite

Since losing their EVP privileges at All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson have been dealing with some unwanted changes to their previous treatment. Recently, the duo got fined for a significant incident that occurred on Dynamite last week.

Ad

Last Wednesday, in-ring announcer Justin Roberts made fun of The Young Bucks during their scheduled bout. In retaliation, the Jackson brothers Double Superkicked him, and Tony Khan later fined them $10,000 each for their heinous actions.

It seems like The Young Bucks' stature will continue to plummet on weekly programming for the foreseeable future.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications