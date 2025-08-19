Former Champion Talks About Hangman Page Winning AEW World Championship at All In: "So Proud"

A former AEW champion recently weighed in on Hangman Page winning the promotion's top prize at All In 2025 and said that he is proud of The Cowboy.Hangman Page became a two-time AEW World Champion at All In: Texas last month, ending Jon Moxley's stronghold over the title. Page then successfully defended his gold against The Purveyor of Violence on an episode of Dynamite shortly afterward. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now set to defend his title against MJF at Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24. Recently, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks weighed in on Hangman's success in an interview.In a recent interaction with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion stated that Page has become even bigger than he expected and that he is proud of The Cowboy.“It’s not lost on me how cool it has been to be part of so many of his big moments. Being involved in the main event also gave me the privilege to prop myself up on a guardrail and watch the finish. I covered my smiling mouth with my hand. So proud,” he said. [H/T: Undisputed]Although The Young Bucks and Hangman were on opposite sides at All In, it is worth noting that they share a long history in the Jacksonville-based company.The Young Bucks fined for their actions on last week's AEW DynamiteSince losing their EVP privileges at All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson have been dealing with some unwanted changes to their previous treatment. Recently, the duo got fined for a significant incident that occurred on Dynamite last week.Last Wednesday, in-ring announcer Justin Roberts made fun of The Young Bucks during their scheduled bout. In retaliation, the Jackson brothers Double Superkicked him, and Tony Khan later fined them $10,000 each for their heinous actions.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKALRIGHT, THE @YOUNGBUCKS HAVE GONE TOO FAR! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxIt seems like The Young Bucks' stature will continue to plummet on weekly programming for the foreseeable future.