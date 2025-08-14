Tony Khan takes serious action against two major AEW stars; issues fine

Tony Khan has just issued two major AEW stars a fine. This was after the duo went overboard and ended up taking out a non-wrestler during their match on Dynamite.Moments ago, an all-star eight-man tag team match took place on the show. This featured the team of Hologram, Tomohiro Ishii, Brody King, and their mystery partner, NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi, taking on Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and the Young Bucks.The Bucks again went through yet another embarrassing moment as they made their entrances with pyro, but without their entrance music. Their Titantron also displayed their nicknames from the early 2000s, Mr. Instant Replay and Slick Nick.In the month that they have been stripped of their EVP roles, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been given the jobber treatment, having lackluster entrances and barely a locker room to stay in. The AEW production crew has been in on this, and even Justin Roberts has been making fun of them in his ring announcements.Tonight on Dynamite, they exacted their revenge. During their match, they walked up to Roberts at ringside, and they went as far as to hit him with a Double Superkick. He was no longer able to return to his role as the ring announcer following this assault.Tony Schiavone shed more light on the situation moments later. He revealed that he will be the one to fill in for Justin Roberts, as he was incapacitated. The veteran also revealed that, per Tony Khan, the Young Bucks would be fined $10,000 per head for the incident.This is another major setback for the Bucks in AEW. Their finances have dwindled since they lost their authoritative positions in the company, and they may have to drain their emergency funds due to this incident. It remains to be seen how the Jackson brothers would deal with the entire situation.