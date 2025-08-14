  • home icon
Tony Khan takes serious action against two major AEW stars; issues fine

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:08 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on TV's Official X Account]

Tony Khan has just issued two major AEW stars a fine. This was after the duo went overboard and ended up taking out a non-wrestler during their match on Dynamite.

Moments ago, an all-star eight-man tag team match took place on the show. This featured the team of Hologram, Tomohiro Ishii, Brody King, and their mystery partner, NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi, taking on Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and the Young Bucks.

The Bucks again went through yet another embarrassing moment as they made their entrances with pyro, but without their entrance music. Their Titantron also displayed their nicknames from the early 2000s, Mr. Instant Replay and Slick Nick.

In the month that they have been stripped of their EVP roles, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been given the jobber treatment, having lackluster entrances and barely a locker room to stay in. The AEW production crew has been in on this, and even Justin Roberts has been making fun of them in his ring announcements.

Tonight on Dynamite, they exacted their revenge. During their match, they walked up to Roberts at ringside, and they went as far as to hit him with a Double Superkick. He was no longer able to return to his role as the ring announcer following this assault.

Tony Schiavone shed more light on the situation moments later. He revealed that he will be the one to fill in for Justin Roberts, as he was incapacitated. The veteran also revealed that, per Tony Khan, the Young Bucks would be fined $10,000 per head for the incident.

This is another major setback for the Bucks in AEW. Their finances have dwindled since they lost their authoritative positions in the company, and they may have to drain their emergency funds due to this incident. It remains to be seen how the Jackson brothers would deal with the entire situation.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
