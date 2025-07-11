Young Bucks shockingly breaks character just before AEW All In; praises their biggest rival: "He's the main event"

The Young Bucks made some surprising comments about their biggest rival. They praised him just before AEW All In.

Hangman Page is currently busy feuding with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders over the AEW World Championship. The Young Bucks have also become involved in this feud, showing their support for Mox over the past few months. They even attacked Page on the June 25 episode of Dynamite.

However, during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, The Young Bucks broke character to praise Hangman Page. Nicholas Jackson said that things feel right when Hangman is in the main event. He also discussed how Page has grown so much as a performer in recent years that fans now want to see him win the World Title.

“Meanwhile, Adam Page is our main character. When he’s on top and when he’s the main event, the show just feels right. He’s grown so much as a performer and he’s literally grown as a character in front of the wrestling world. At the very first All Out, fans didn’t want to see him be the champion then, and now they’re begging for it. When you’re able to change the fans' perspective on things like that, you know you’re damn good,” said Nicholas Jackson.

Matthew Jackson pointed out that the fact that Hangman Page is an AEW original has resonated with the audience.

“Every now and again, someone comes along that fans imprint themselves on. That person becomes ‘their guy.’ I don’t have that. My brother doesn’t have that. We’re easier to root against. Hangman has it. And I think the fact that he is an AEW original really resonates with our audience. It’s almost like we’re a sports franchise that luckily drafted a star player. There’s extra pride that he’s only always worn our jersey,” said Matthew. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

The Young Bucks had their private property destroyed on AEW Dynamite

This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders teamed up with The Young Bucks to face the team of Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. After picking up the win, the heels continued to attack the babyfaces.

They were ready to suffocate Ospreay and Page with a plastic bag when Swerve Strickland appeared on the titantron. He used a backhoe loader to destroy the Bucks' limousine. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson rushed out to the parking lot after the incident.

It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page will win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW All In 2025.

