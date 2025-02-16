Major spoilers revealed for upcoming AEW special

AEW presented its Grand Slam: Australia event last night, which was taped the day before. The company will soon return to pay-per-view with Revolution. Despite Battle of the Belts being nixed for 2025, AEW still has another big special coming soon and major spoilers have been confirmed.

ROH began Border Wars in 2012, then partnered with Pro Wrestling NOAH the following year. Re-branded to Global Wars in 2014, NJPW partnered with ROH for the annual event and tour until 2018, then CMLL co-promoted the events with ROH in 2019. Khan re-launched Global Wars this month, co-promoted by All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. The special was taped on Saturday at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia.

Officials confirmed today that AEW-ROH Global Wars: Australia will air via HonorClub on Monday at 7 pm ET. The tapings opened with The Learning Tree in action, but the match may end up airing as the main event. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith were defeated by Bandido and The Outrunners.

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated local star Robbie Eagles of NJPW in the second match. The third match saw two Aussies clash as Mark Davis defeated the debuting Tommy Knight.

The Sons of Texas retained the ROH World Tag Team Championship over MxM Collection in the co-main event of the tapings. After Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Mansoor and Mason Madden, the challengers ran off with a championship belt.

Athena continued her historic championship reign in the final match of the tapings. The bout saw the former Ember Moon retain the ROH Women's World Championship over Alex Windsor.

AEW Dynamite lineup for Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling will air Wednesday's Dynamite live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix as the road to Revolution continues. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF and Adam Page will have a face-off;

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy begins the Revolution International Championship Series;

Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne

The winner of Strong vs. Cassidy will then face International Champion Konosuke Takeshita the following week. The winner of that match will go on to Revolution to defend against Kenny Omega.

