Major star confirms AEW Big Business appearance: "See you fine people tomorrow"

The AEW Big Business Dynamite special is one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year, and it just got even more exciting with Will Ospreay confirming his appearance.

The recently-signed AEW star has hit the ground running in the company and will take on Bryan Danielson in a dream match for the ages at Dynasty on April 21st.

Will Ospreay is being positioned as the next big thing in All Elite Wrestling, and while many would have felt he wouldn't be around every week, it looks like the 30-year-old star will be a regular face moving forward.

Ahead of AEW Big Business, Ospreay took to X/Twitter to reveal that he was on his way to Boston for the Dynamite episode.

"Made it to the airport and heading over to Boston for some Big Business. Mapping out my journey to Dynasty. See you fine people tomorrow!!" @AEW | #AEWBigBusiness

Will Ospreay wrestled in a highly acclaimed match against Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution and AEW is seemingly keeping the former NJPW hot by booking him in a potentially sensational feud with Bryan Danielson.

Ospreay hasn't confirmed whether he will wrestle at AEW Big Business, but fans could expect him to send a message to The American Dragon before they meet inside the ring soon.

What else should fans expect from AEW Big Business?

A show that has pretty much been built for Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) debut has shaped up to be a big deal. While it has never been outrightly confirmed, Mone should be All Elite at Big Business, where fans await to see her first rival in the promotion.

In addition to the rumored debut, Samoa Joe will defend the world championship against Wardlow in what is set to be an incredibly meaty clash on paper. The new Elite with Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, and the unusual alliance of Chris Jericho and Hook will be in action in trios and tag team matches, respectively.

Darby Allin vs. Jay White and Willow Nightingale vs. Riho round off the match card for the show, which could feature several other surprises, one possibly involving Will Ospreay.