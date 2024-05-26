Major star declares he is in AEW "long-term," seemingly rejects possibility of joining WWE

A top AEW star confirms that he will be staying with the company for a long time. The star is none other than Darby Allin.

Darby Allin signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019, and the star recently revealed that he was planning to go to NXT before AEW arrived on the scene. Allin has had a great career till now in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is a multiple-time TNT Champion.

Darby has given the fans some of the most jaw-dropping spots in the company's short history. He is set to team up with Bryan Danielson and FTR to face Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin revealed that his deal with AEW is long-term and seemingly hints at never heading to the Triple H-led WWE.

"I’m here long-term. It’s not like I have this crazy eight-year contract or anything, but I’m here long-term. I’m having the time of my life. Everything I get to do outside of the ring and everything I get to do with my family and all these other projects."

He added:

"A lot of people feel, ‘It’s a safe bet if I go somewhere else that is established and been around for 30-40 years,’ but I feel if you’re as good as you think you are, you can build this house from the ground up. So, get to work. Put your head down and bust your a**. I want to be one of those guys." [H/T:411MANIA]

Darby Allin puts over AEW for allowing him to pursue his goals

The former TNT Champion is known for his risky maneuvers. Many veterans, including Adam Copeland and Eric Bischoff, have advised Darby Allin to stop putting his body on the line. However, it seems like Allin has no intentions of slowing down.

Speaking in the same interview with Fightful, Darby Allin appreciated All Elite Wrestling for allowing him to climb Mount Everest and skate with Tony Hawk. He explained how it's fun to be a part of a start-up company.

"I feel like AEW gives me that platform. If you think about it, ain’t no place that is going to let me skate with Tony Hawk or climb Mount Everest or go to Nitro Circus and backflip a tricycle. My life doesn’t begin and end with wrestling. I feel there is so much I need to do outside to be fulfilled. AEW gives me everything. I have zero complaints. It’s so fun to be with a start up company, and if you’re as good as you think you are, you can build this from the ground up." H/T:[411MANIA]

Darby Allin recently made his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling after getting injured a couple of months ago. It will be interesting to see how the former TNT Champion performs in his match at Double or Nothing.

