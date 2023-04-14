Major star finally breaks silence on his AEW future after "quitting" Tony Khan's company

A major AEW star has made surprising revelations about his contract situation and future with Tony Khan's promotion.

The wrestler in question is Eddie Kingston, who previously appeared to quit AEW to pursue a championship in ROH, but was unable to win the title at Supercard of Honor.

During the latest edition of ROH, which aired on the Honor Club, Eddie Kingston spoke about his loss to Claudio Castagnoli and admitted that he had been injured since September and underestimated his opponent. He praised Castagnoli's performance and revealed that he requires surgery for a hernia. Kingston also recalled believing previous criticisms of the Swiss Superman's aggression but has since realized they were untrue.

Kingston revealed that he is still under contract with AEW while also working with Ring of Honor. He no longer uses Twitter to avoid revealing inside information. Despite wanting to quit, he plans to push through and continue working in the industry.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Eddie Kingston and whether he will return to All Elite Wrestling or stick with ROH. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see what comes next for the talented wrestler.

AEW star and Eddie Kingston bury the hatchet on reality show

Last week's episode of AEW All Access delved into the backstage heat between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston. The two had a confrontation last year that led to Kingston's suspension. However, the latest episode showed that the two have since buried the hatchet.

During the show, Guevara revealed that he felt Kingston had a personal vendetta against him:

“I think Eddie had a personal vendetta with me. I mean I’m an easy target for people not to like, then all of a sudden I get the TNT belt and people just hate… and I felt that energy for months but we didn’t deal with it.”

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara squash their beef on All Access.



This is how the PROS do it. Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara squash their beef on All Access.This is how the PROS do it. https://t.co/swJYNbpP5s

However, the two had a conversation on camera, where they straightened things out and assured each other that there was no bad blood between them.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston's run with ROH? Sound of in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes