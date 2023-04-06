Sammy Guevara squashes beef with AEW star following backstage fight

The latest edition of AEW All Access shed some more light on the backstage heat between two of the company's top stars. Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston had a heated confrontation last year, which resulted in The Mad King getting suspended. However, the two have since squashed their beef.

All Access is a reality television show that documents the behind-the-scenes lives of AEW talents. Last night's episode focused heavily on Sammy Guevara and the events in his life leading up to Full Gear 2022.

In a piece-to-camera on the show, The Spanish God said:

“I think Eddie had a personal vendetta with me. I mean I’m an easy target for people not to like, then all of a sudden I get the TNT belt and people just hate… and I felt that energy for months but we didn’t deal with it.”

The show-makers captured a conversation between Guevara and Kingston in which they straightened things out and buried the hatchet:

“Look, this is the way it is man," Kingston told Guevara. "It’s just…we just got to be pros, you know what I mean? And that’s it. Like, you know how I am. I don’t trust people anyway, but all we have to do is work with each other when we have to, we see each other, do the professional thing, and move on, you know what I’m saying?”

The two AEW stars then assured each other that there was no bad blood between them, putting their issue to rest once and for all.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara squash their beef on All Access.



This is how the PROS do it. Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara squash their beef on All Access.This is how the PROS do it. https://t.co/swJYNbpP5s

Sammy Guevara gets emotional after a match with a major AEW star

In the same edition of All Access, an emotional Sammy Guevara addressed the camera following his main event match with Bryan Danielson. The two competed in a best two-out-of-three falls match on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the episode, the former TNT Champion stated how much he looked up to The American Dragon and wished to wrestle him. In the closing segment of the show, the Jericho Appreciation Society member said the following:

"Sometimes I get so caught up in what’s next, what’s next… and I forget how lucky I am to be right here. I’m living my dream, man. And sometimes, you know, I feel like it’s not real or I don’t deserve it, and I have a beautiful wife that lets me know that I do deserve it. […] And I forget that because I get so wrapped up in all this extra BS that’s not real, and I forget where I am and it all just hit me at once. I’m very lucky."

Guevara is currently embroiled in a program alongside the other "four pillars" of the promotion, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and AEW World Champion MJF.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Is Sammy Guevara a future AEW World Champion? Most definitely! Not a chance 0 votes