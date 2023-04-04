There's only one AEW star who can be Chris Jericho's final opponent

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of professional wrestling, but when he eventually hangs up his boots, there is only one man who should be his final opponent.

Sammy Guevara has been by Jericho's side ever since the first episode of AEW Dynamite back in 2019 when "Le Champion" formed The Inner Circle.

The Inner Circle eventually went their separate ways, but Guevara stayed loyal to Jericho for a while and was eventually revealed as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society in 2022.

The history between the two men is the perfect reason why Guevara should be the man to retire Chris Jericho. If anything, the fact that Sammy has been by Jericho's side this entire time kind of suggests that they are leading up to a point where they will be feuding with one another somewhere down the line.

Guevara came into AEW as a high-flying cruiserweight, and under Jericho's guidance, he has become one of the most promising performers in the ring, winning the TNT Championship on three separate occasions.

Jericho has always enjoyed wrestling with people he's never faced before, with Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, and MJF being the most recent examples. But given the fact that Chris and Sammy have never wrestled one-on-one, their first (and only) match against each other should be Jericho's retirement match.

Both Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

The April 5th edition of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed in recent memory, and the Jericho Appreciation Society has a big night ahead of them in Long Island, New York.

JAS will find out whether or not The Acclaimed would like to join their group after Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard took them out on the town last week to try and show them that things are always better when you have Chris Jericho running the show.

Not only that, but Sammy Guevara will also be in singles action as well, as he is set to face Komander. The Mexican sensation wowed audiences during the "Face of the Revolution Ladder Match," and in his AAA Mega Championship match against El Hijo del Vikingo at ROH Supercard of Honor, but what will he have in store for the "Spanish God" in his AEW singles debut? Tune in to find out!

