Major star reacts to CM Punk's cheeky shot at AEW

Former WWE World Champion CM Punk seemingly took a shot at AEW with his recent Instagram Story. A major absent star from the Tony Khan-led promotion has reacted to the post.

The name being discussed is Danhausen. He made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion from injury in November 2023 but was taken off TV, perhaps due to a lack of creative plans. Amid his in-ring absence, he has been active on social media, and his real-life friendship with CM Punk is not a secret to anyone.

Punk recently shared a picture on his Instagram Story with Samoa Joe and Brody King, sending a birthday message to the duo. Interestingly, The Second City Saint edited out the AEW All In logo from the background, using a picture of Danhausen to hide it. Many thought it was Punk's way of taking a shot at the Tony Khan-led promotion after being fired last year.

Danhausen noticed his picture in Punk's post and had an interesting reaction to it. The Too Nice Too Evil star wrote the following while sharing the story on his Instagram handle:

"Happy birthday to me and Samoa Joe and Bordy. I am Wizard of Oz."

Danhausen sharing Punk's story on his Instagram [Source: AEW star's official handle]

CM Punk recently provided a timeline for his return

CM Punk shocked the world with his triumphant WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Unfortunately, he suffered a tricep injury during this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Amid his absence from the squared circle, The Second City Saint provided a timeline for his comeback. In a chat with UFC on TNT Sports, Punk said:

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Punk is set to return on an upcoming episode of RAW in Chicago. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former world champion ahead of WrestleMania XL.

