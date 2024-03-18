CM Punk sends a message to two top superstars who aren't signed to WWE

CM Punk recently took to social media with a birthday shoutout to All Elite Wrestling stars Samoa Joe and Brody King.

During his time in AEW, Punk had the opportunity to step into the ring with top names, including MJF, Darby Allin, and others. At All In 2023, Punk competed in his final AEW match. The self-proclaimed Best In The World defeated Samoa Joe to retain his "real" World Championship.

On his Instagram story today, Punk shared a photo with Joe and King and wished his former colleagues a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my brothers you shouldn't head butt," wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram story:

Drew McIntyre wants to face CM Punk at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have had their fair share of issues following the latter's return to WWE at last year's Survivor Series.

Speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, McIntyre took shots at the former WWE Champion by stating that he is "made of glass." The Scotsman also recalled crossing paths with Punk during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He said:

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there...I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits...[CM] Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there."

Punk will appear on the March 25 episode of Monday Night RAW, set to be hosted in Chicago, Illinois. It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for the former World Champion on the Road to WrestleMania 40.