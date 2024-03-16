Drew McIntyre wants to face 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam this year

Drew McIntyre recently addressed the possibility of facing 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at SummerSlam this year.

The two veterans have been in a heated feud since The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE in late November last year. Punk eliminated McIntyre from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match but suffered a torn tricep injury while taking a Future Shock DDT.

The untimely injury ruled The Second City Saint out of WrestleMania and crushed his dream of headlining the marquee show that has eluded his entire career. The Scotsman took full responsibility for putting The Best in the World on the shelf and has since continued to mock the stalwart.

CM Punk warned Drew McIntyre that he'd come after him once fully recovered.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, McIntyre said he's open to facing Punk at SummerSlam on August 3.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there...I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits...[CM] Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there," McIntyre said. [20:05 - 20:39]

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre is gearing up to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior has been on a roll lately, with five consecutive television victories since Royal Rumble.

He appears to have gotten the upper hand over The Visionary. The latter has shifted his focus to The Rock and Roman Reigns ahead of a highly-stakes tag team match on Night one of WrestleMania 40.

Things will get interesting when CM Punk returns to the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before The Show of Shows. Will all three men come face-to-face? Fans will have to tune in to RAW on March 25.

