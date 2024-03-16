"He's a terrible human being" - Major WWE star fires shots at CM Punk; claims he hasn't changed

WWE's plans heading into WrestleMania XL changed drastically when CM Punk got injured at Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, a major star fired shots at The Second City Saint and claimed that he hasn't changed a bit.

Drew McIntyre brutally attacked CM Punk following his heartbreaking announcement on the RAW after WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as The Second City Saint announced a hiatus ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, the Scottish Warrior gave his honest opinion of CM Punk. Moreover, he fired shots at the injured star and spoke about how he hadn't changed after his return to Titanland:

"I mean, I've been pretty honest about my opinions. Huge name, got a lot of attention from not just the hardcore fans but the casual fan base. He knows exactly who he is; he sells tickets; he's a draw; but he's a terrible human being. And I was around him when I grew up, and there were instances I haven't talked about. Perhaps I won't talk about it until it's face-to-face with him, but he knows. And I have those certain feelings."

McIntyre added that he took Punk's spot at WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins:

"It seems like much hasn't changed from talking to people that I know in regards to his personality, and when he came back, I felt a certain way. He, instead of wanting to pull me aside, even backstage, and never mind on television, saying, 'Hey, you know, maybe I wasn't a good person back then or maybe I was in a bad place.' Like none of that, let's just act like everything's perfectly fine... I didn't just mess him out; I took him out and took his spot." (From 13:45 to 14:45)

WWE Hall of Famer on a potential match against CM Punk

CM Punk's return to the WWE opened a plethora of dream matches for the star during his second run. However, the fans are waiting for a match between The Texas Rattlesnake and The Second City Saint.

During a conversation with ESPN while promoting the upcoming WWE 2K24, Steve Austin spoke about the possibility of squaring off with CM Punk following his return.

It will be a while before The Straight Edge Superstar returns to in-ring action, but the WWE Hall of Famer said he would be down to face the star if he's ready to take a stunner.

