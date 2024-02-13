'Stone Cold' Steve Austin comments on a potential match against CM Punk

CM Punk's return opened the door to several dream matches in the promotion under his second run. Meanwhile, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin spoke about a potential match with The Second City Saint during his second return.

In 2022, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin came out of retirement for a match in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. After defeating The Prizefighter, Austin appeared on the second night to hit a stunner on Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

The WWE Universe have been clamoring to see the Texas Rattlesnake return after the recent return of The Rock. While promoting the upcoming WWE 2K24 with ESPN, Steve Austin was asked about a potential match with CM Punk, and he said it would be a good bout between the two.

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see." (H/T ESPN)

Seth Rollins fires shots at CM Punk

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been vocal about their differences since The Second City Saint returned to the promotion at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The two were seemingly headed for a clash at WrestleMania 40 before Punk got injured at Royal Rumble 2024.

Meanwhile, the two have showcased animosity on television and continued to fire shots at each other. Speaking to ESPN's Mark Raimondi, The Visionary claimed that UFC fighters do not have the stamina to perform as professional wrestlers and fired shots at Punk's run inside the octagon.

"I'll call them all out. I don't care. Try it out. I can't do what they do. I'd go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I'd probably do better than Punk, but I would still lose, most likely. They can't come and do what we do either. They are the same umbrella, but two totally different worlds."

It will be interesting to see if the scrapped dream match between Punk and Rollins can take place at next year's WrestleMania.

