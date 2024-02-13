Current champion mocks CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

A WWE RAW star has mocked CM Punk ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand. This week's show will air live from Kentucky and will feature three qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber 2024.

CM Punk came up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. He made it to the final two but was launched over the top rope by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare announced that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Speaking with ESPN's Mark Raimondi, the World Heavyweight Champion was asked if anyone from UFC can transition into being a WWE star. The Visionary claimed UFC athletes do not have the stamina to be professional wrestlers and mocked CM Punk's time as a cage fighter. Rollins suggested that he would have done better than Punk if he ever tried to become a UFC fighter.

"I'll call them all out. I don't care. Try it out. I can't do what they do. I'd go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I'd probably do better than Punk, but I would still lose, most likely. They can't come and do what we do either. They are the same umbrella, but two totally different worlds," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins claims WWE was difficult for Ronda Rousey

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey wrapped up her tenure with WWE at SummerSlam 2023. She lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at the premium live event in her final bout with the promotion.

During his interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins noted that being a WWE Superstar was difficult for Ronda Rousey. The champion added that he has a lot of respect for The Baddest Woman on the Planet and is not taking a shot at her.

"I don't want to knock Ronda Rousey because I love Ronda and she did a lot for our industry, women in our industry, and the fight industry in general, but it was tough for Ronda. She tried her damndest and it was hard for her. I'd love for somebody to come over and take a crack if you think you can hang, but it's hard," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Wrestling fans may not be getting the WrestleMania they were expecting, but the buzz surrounding the event is still off the charts following the press conference this past Thursday night in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see which superstar winds up facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

