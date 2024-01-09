Why did CM Punk's UFC career stir up a storm with the other fighters to create havoc? The reason might not be what you think

After CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he tried his hand at MMA and signed with the UFC. But Punk's tenure with the biggest Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the world was forgettable as he could never win a single fight. However, that does not mean he didn't achieve any success at all.

Recent documents revealed the 43-year-old fighter was paid a flat sum of $500,000 for his first fight against Mickey Gall. Further, the report, which was released in the ongoing UFC antitrust lawsuit, revealed that Punk made a total of $1,042,736 after bonuses.

Naturally, several UFC fighters who had been training for years never made such an amount, and they reportedly went crazy when they learned how much Punk made in his first fight. UFC President Dana White recalled the reaction of the UFC fighters.

"It just happened recently again, too," White said in the deposition. "We had some guy that was — that was paid a certain amount of money and never — oh, the professional wrestler that we brought in. Not Brock [Lesnar], the other one." "CM Punk?" the attorney asked. "Oh, yeah," White replied. "People went crazy when they saw what he got paid. ... Even the women."

After his loss against Mickey Gall, CM Punk had another fight in the UFC against Mike Jackson. While Punk could last all three rounds in this fight, he was massively dominated by Jackson and once again went on to lose.

Wrestling veteran says a backstage brawl between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre should have opened RAW

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was opened by Drew McIntyre. In his promo, The Scottish Warrior detailed his loss to Seth Rollins and took a shot at CM Punk. That's when the latter interrupted McIntyre, and the duo proceeded to have a heated exchange of words.

While the segment was enjoyed by many, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that a backstage brawl between Punk and McIntyre should have opened RAW. During the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"Say you open the show, and backstage Drew and Punk are going at it. They are ripping apart backstage, and everybody is trying to separate them, it’s a melee, it’s outside, and it’s all over the place. You know, Pearce tries to calm them down. This, that, and the other thing. Throughout the whole show, there is going to be face-to-face between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at the end of the show. Why wouldn’t you do that as opposed to a match that everybody knows is going to win?" [From 20:51 onwards]

Regardless of how RAW should have opened, a rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is something many fans would enjoy. It will be interesting to see if the duo cross paths at some point.