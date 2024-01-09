"Everybody is trying to separate them"- Backstage brawl between CM Punk and top name should've kicked off WWE RAW, veteran says (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo suggested an alternative opening to this week's RAW involving CM Punk and another top name.

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week's edition of the red brand. The Scottish Warrior talked about his loss to Seth Rollins while contemplating leaving for some time. McIntyre also took a shot at Punk, which led to the latter interrupting him. The duo had a heated war of words before stating their Royal Rumbles plans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE should have gone the way of a backstage brawl between the two, leading up to a face-to-face showdown at the end of the show.

"Say you open the show, and backstage Drew and Punk are going at it. They are ripping apart backstage, and everybody is trying to separate them, it’s a melee, it’s outside, and it’s all over the place. You know, Pearce tries to calm them down. This, that, and the other thing. Throughout the whole show, there is going to be face-to-face between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at the end of the show. Why wouldn’t you do that as opposed to a match that everybody knows is going to win?" [From 20:51 onwards]

Both Drew McIntyre and CM Punk look set to be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. While The Scottish Warrior has won it in the past, the former AEW star is looking forward to winning the marquee match and headlining WrestleMania.

