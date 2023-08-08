Shayna Baszler responds to critics following her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey

At WWE SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler was victorious over Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match.

A portion of the WWE Universe criticized the match. However, many fans on social media praised the match, with one Twitter user even calling it one of the best technical matches in the promotion.

Responding to the same tweet, Baszler wrote a message aimed at critics who didn't appreciate her match against Rousey.

“Don’t ever compromise the integrity of what you know just because some people can’t keep up,” wrote Baszler.

Check out the tweet:

According to reports, Rousey is currently on her way out of WWE, and her showdown against Baszler was her final match in the company.

In fact, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to Instagram to claim that she now has no reason to stay in WWE after her loss at SummerSlam.

Shayna Baszler might be challenging Rhea Ripley soon

Before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Shayna Baszler discussed the possibility of her challenging Rhea Ripley.

During an interview with Nerds & Beyond ahead of SummerSlam, Baszler expressed her interest in challenging a specific Women's Champion once she is done with Ronda Rousey. Baszler said:

"Look, if I beat Ronda Rousey in a fight, the thing she's best in the world at, I think everybody's heads from top of the card to the bottom of the card — I think all of their heads have to turn my way. So, I look at this like beating Ronda Rousey will be a new beginning for me. It's only up from there, and along that path, if there happens to be certain champions there, you know, they'll get messed up too. So, we'll see."

Ripley is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. The two women engaged in another wild brawl on this week's show.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler? Sound off in the comments section below.