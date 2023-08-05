A ghost from Rhea Ripley's past teases to "mess her up" after WWE SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler teased challenging the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after WWE SummerSlam.

Baszler and Ripley joined the Stamford-based company in 2017. During The Queen of Spades' three-year run in NXT, she had a heated feud with The Eradicator. The latter was the one who ended Baszler's historic 416 days' reign as NXT Women's Champion in December 2019.

During an interview with Nerds & Beyond ahead of SummerSlam, Baszler was asked if she would challenge "a Women's Champion that is unfortunately not on the card this weekend who you had a historic feud with in NXT," clearly referring to Ripley, after the PLE. Baszler did not rule out the possibility.

"Look, if I beat Ronda Rousey in a fight, the thing she's best in the world at, I think everybody's heads from top of the card to the bottom of the card — I think all of their heads have to turn my way. So I look at this like beating Ronda Rousey will be a new beginning for me. It's only up from there, and along that path, if there happens to be certain champions there, you know, they'll get messed up too. So we'll see," she said.

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend might be uncomfortable with her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, says ex-WWE star. Check out the details here.

Shayna Baszler will face Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Despite being the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley is not scheduled to compete at this year's SummerSlam. However, she could appear in a backstage segment or during her Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor's WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler has been feuding with her former best friend and tag team partner Ronda Rousey since Money in the Bank, where The Queen of Spades turned on The Baddest Woman on the Planet during their Women's Tag Team Championship match. They will now square off in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to quit WWE soon. Check out the details here.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here