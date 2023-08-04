36-year-old megastar set to quit WWE soon - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion may be on her potential departure from the company soon after SummerSlam 2023. The superstar in question is Ronda Rousey, and it appears that her last match, for the time being, would be against Shayna Baszler.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her former best friend, The Queen of Spades, are set to face each other on Saturday at Ford Field, Detroit.

Wrestling fans witnessed the split between Rousey and Baszler at WWE Money in the Bank after the latter betrayed The Rowdy One during their Tag Title match against Liv Morgan and Rodriguez.

The Queen of Spades explained her actions by stating that Ronda Rousey was spoonfed to reach the pinnacle in both UFC and the Stamford-based company.

Recently, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the 36-year-old megastar could be on a potential hiatus after The Biggest Party of Summer since the creative had to rush Baszler's heel turn.

Before SummerSlam, WON also shared that the two stars would face each other in an MMA rules match. The contest finish could include a knockout or submission and no pins; however, all the rules aren't specified yet.

Paul Heyman was reportedly behind Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler WWE SummerSlam promo

Rousey wants a hard-out from World Wrestling Entertainment immediately after SummerSlam.

The rivalry between UFC Hall of Famer and The Queen of Spades has featured some insane promos in the few weeks. The former Tag Team Champions took personal and professional shots at each other during their promos on television.

The development of their feud also broadcasted a promo video of the MMA Rules Match on WWE RAW, assisted by veteran Paul Heyman as per Wade Keller of PWTorch.

The Wiseman's involvement behind the scenes for Rousey vs. Baszler has turned wrestling fans' heads. They want to see an alliance between Hayman and the former RAW Women's Champion on TV.

Only time will tell how the company's creative pans out a smoother potential departure for the 36-year-old WWE megastar after August 5.

