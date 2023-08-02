Top WWE name behind Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler SummerSlam promo - Reports

It was reported by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ronda Rousey wants a 'hard out' from WWE, perhaps immediately after SummerSlam.

Should that be the case, then her rumored final rivalry has been a sleeper hit. Many believed the company jumped the gun a little with Ronda and Shayna Baszler's tag team implosion at The O2 Arena in London. Paul Heyman is now reported to have assisted in the process of developing the insane promo video WWE aired on RAW this week.

Per Wade Keller of PWTorch, the Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA Rules promo video for SummerSlam was recorded at the Performance Center on July 25. Jeremy Borash and team were responsible for crafting arguably Rousey's best storyline in a while.

Paul Heyman's involvement behind the scenes has also turned eyes online as to whether The Wiseman will be involved with the ex-UFC star in the coming weeks. Check out fans clamoring for Heyman and Rousey's union on WWE TV here.

Will Ronda Rousey instead leave WWE following SummerSlam?

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the Stamford-based promotion in January 2022 and was immediately plunged into the WrestleMania feud with Charlotte Flair. Fans turned on the ex-UFC star after a lackluster series of matches, among other things.

Rousey is a huge star and a credible name in WWE's women's division, so it would be a loss if she leaves the company for good after her program with former tag partner Shayna. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"The thing was, and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, and it might be a little bit after. But the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date. This is my last date. I remember talking to somebody there, and it was like, well, I know they are going to do this and make the big match for WrestleMania. No, it's like, her hard out is, they didn't give me the date, but it's long before WrestleMania," reported Meltzer.

Perhaps who the company decides to go over at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan, will give us a clue about what Ronda Rousey is up to after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

