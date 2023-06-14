"I see Beast Incarnate 2.0" - WWE Universe urges Paul Heyman to manage 36-year-old after he disclosed interest

Paul Heyman has managed some of WWE's top stars who had arguably their best runs while associated with the former. The Wiseman is currently the special counsel for Roman Reigns.

He previously worked with Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. While a few stars in the last decade were hurt by Heyman's association with them (Curtis Axel, Ryback, and Cesaro), it's certainly a known fact that the legendary mouthpiece works best if the superstar is already an established name.

Enter Ronda Rousey.

The Wiseman recently disclosed that Rousey has always been a star he's interested to manage. Now, a section of WWE's fanbase believes The Baddest Woman On The Planet needs Heyman on her side.

Here are some fan reactions:

Darius Byrd @DangerByrd9422 @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman should’ve been managing Ronda from the start of Ronda’s WWE career @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman should’ve been managing Ronda from the start of Ronda’s WWE career

Fanogargano @TheZeebe @WrestlingWCC He needs to do it soon I think the bloodline can honestly do good on its own it’s time for Paul to make a new star @WrestlingWCC He needs to do it soon I think the bloodline can honestly do good on its own it’s time for Paul to make a new star

At one point, the former UFC star was the most popular name with her undefeated streak inside the Octagon. She even made a big splash in her rookie year in WWE between 2018 to 2019.

However, her second return last year was met with a mixed reception. Nevertheless, Rousey is doing reasonably well and currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside fellow ex-UFC star Shayna Baszler.

Paul Heyman on wanting to manage WWE stars Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey

After Brock Lesnar considered his WWE career was over during the pandemic, Heyman found himself with limited options. Based on previous failures with rising stars, The Wiseman figured managing Reigns or Rousey would be the most fitting for him:

"They don't measure up to where you're used to seeing my character bring someone down to the ring, which is either the main event of WrestleMania or close to it. One of the few names on this list was Roman Reigns. Another was Brock Lesnar, obviously. Another was Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey was having a baby. Brock Lesnar wasn't coming back with Saudi being down. That kinda left Roman Reigns in there.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey even expressed interest in associating with Paul Heyman on WWE TV, saying she is "very jealous" of Roman Reigns because he has Heyman on his side.

Furthermore, on The Baddest Stream on the Planet, Rousey stated that she would "without a doubt, without hesitation" favor Heyman managing her.

