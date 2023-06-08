Female WWE star, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar were on Paul Heyman's list of wrestlers he wanted to work with

WWE veteran Paul Heyman was interested in an alliance with Ronda Rousey before joining forces with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns made an unexpected return at SummerSlam 2020 and finally embraced his dark side. In another surprise, he formed an alliance with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown mere days later.

Paul Heyman recently had a chat with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast and opened up about his alliance with The Tribal Chief. The Wiseman of The Bloodline revealed that he has "limited options" in his agreement when it comes to potential alliances on WWE TV. Roman Reigns was on Heyman's list, and so were Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar. Check out his comment below:

"They don't measure up to where you're used to seeing my character bring someone down to the ring, which is either the main event of WrestleMania or close to it. One of the few names on this list was Roman Reigns. Another was Brock Lesnar, obviously. Another was Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey was having a baby. Brock Lesnar wasn't coming back with Saudi being down. That kinda left Roman Reigns in there.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' alliance paid off big time

When Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns after SummerSlam 2020, it generated massive buzz among the WWE Universe. Many fans were convinced that they were about to witness something incredibly special.

It has been about three years since Heyman and Reigns joined forces. The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE today and has been the top angle on WWE TV for quite some time now. Reigns' Bloodline is seemingly coming to an end, judging by the recent events. However, Heyman is still on Reigns' side.

