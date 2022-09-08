Top WWE Superstar says they are "very jealous" of Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she is envious of Roman Reigns having WWE legend Paul Heyman as his ringside manager.

Reigns and Heyman have been working together in WWE for more than 2 years, after the advocate aligned himself with the Tribal Chief on August 28th, 2020. Since pairing together, Roman has been on an incredible run, having held the WWE Universal Championship for a staggering 737 days.

Speaking on her latest 'Baddest Stream', Ronda Rousey was asked for her opinion on the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ronda mentioned how jealous she was as Roman has Heyman as his advocate.

"I think he's great. I'm very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Watch the full stream below:

Paul Heyman has been in and out of WWE for the past 20 years. Apart from Reigns, he has also managed some of the best performers in the company's history, including Brock Lesnar, Big Show and CM Punk.

Paul Heyman has high praise for Roman Reigns

For almost a decade, The Head of The Table has been the face of the company, with multiple world championship wins as well as countless WrestleMania main events.

During an interview on the MackMania podcast, Roman's special counsel Paul Heyman said that he considers Reigns to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

"Here's a conversation that Roman Reigns and I like to have quite often. And the conversation is something along the lines of, I inform him of my honest opinion, which is, I think in my heart of hearts, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. I think he's the greatest performer in WWE history." [H/T Sportskeeda ]

Roman continued hsr era of dominance this past Saturday after he defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you agree with Paul Heyman's opinion on Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil