"I got no reason to stay" - Four-time champion seemingly confirms departure from WWE

WWE has been one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world for over 30 years, during which hundreds of stars have joined and left the company. It seems like the global juggernaut could face another departure as Ronda Rousey recently stated that she has no reason to stay in the business.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet joined WWE for the first time in 2017 with a lot of hype behind her. Rousey lived up to her name as she was involved in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

After a brief hiatus, Ronda returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022. However, her second run was lackluster, and there was speculation that she would be leaving the company after her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

The four-time champion seemingly confirmed the same through her latest post on Instagram, stating that Shayna was the reason she got into this business, and now she has no reason to stay.

"@qosbaszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay," wrote Ronda.

WWE's creative team has reportedly been told to nix all plans for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey took on Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam, where she was on the losing end. It was reported a few weeks back that the Baddest Woman on the Planet had a hard-out date in her contract and wanted to put over her real-life best friend before leaving.

With the feud between the two over, it seems unlikely that the former UFC star will be returning to WWE. It was also noted that the company's creative team has been told to nix all plans for Ronda Rousey.

Ronda has done a great job of re-establishing Shayna Baszler as a threat. The Queen of Spades showcased her ferocious side during the recent feud and could be set for great things down the line. As for Rousey, it is still unclear if she'll be hanging up her boots or making a return to UFC.

What do you think is next for Ronda Rousey? Sound off below and let us know!

