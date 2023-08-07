WWE creative team told 36-year-old star "isn't available" anymore - Reports

A top WWE Superstar won't be seen on TV moving forward, per a recent report.

Ronda Rousey lost an MMA Rules match to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. Rousey returned to the promotion for a second stint in January 2022 and went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She has been a mainstay on TV since then.

As per a new report by Ringside News, the WWE creative team has been told to nix all plans for Ronda Rousey. Here's what a creative team member allegedly told the news outlet about the 36-year-old star's status:

"We were told Ronda isn't available moving forward. That probably means she’s finished for now as a performer in WWE." [H/T RSN]

Ronda Rousey is a three-time WWE Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey first made her way to World Wrestling Entertainment as a performer in January 2018. She teamed up with Kurt Angle in a winning effort against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in her debut match at WrestleMania 34. A year later, she headlined WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and lost her RAW Women's Championship to Lynch that night.

Rousey then took a hiatus that lasted three long years. She received a massive ovation when she made her return at Royal Rumble 2022. The Rowdy One spoke with Daniel Cormier last year and mentioned that she didn't enjoy her abovementioned return. Here's what she said:

"I was expecting [the reaction]. I was expecting boos. I came out with my guard up, and I think I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting it because that's what I got on the way out." [H/T Fightful]

Unfortunately for Rousey. she lost to Charlotte Flair in a SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 38. She then won the gold twice before losing it to Flair in December 2022. Rousey is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

What do you think? Will you miss Ronda Rousey on TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

