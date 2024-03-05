4 Ways Drew McIntyre can retaliate against Seth Rollins for ignoring him on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary has already successfully defended his coveted title against The Scottish Warrior, but the stakes and circumstances are incredibly different this time.

Monday Night Rollins is also involved in a grudge feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown. He has been Cody Rhodes' biggest ally against the most dominant faction in recent memory. While the fans love the idea of a Rhodes-Rollins tandem, McIntyre couldn't be more upset.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match has made it no secret that he would be the world champ if it weren't for The Bloodline. McIntyre feels that Rollins sticking his nose in the faction's business will impact their much-anticipated clash at WrestleMania 40.

Despite repeated warnings, Rollins has intervened in The Bloodline's business. He took it too far on RAW when he walked past McIntyre. The Visionary's troubles earned him a devastating Claymore Kick.

However, considering the rampage he has been on, we feel that Drew McIntyre will further retaliate against the apparent disrespect shown by Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

#4. Drew McIntyre re-injures Seth Rollins' knee

In January, The World Heavyweight Champion suffered an ill-timed knee injury during a championship match with Jinder Mahal. There were serious doubts that Seth Rollins might opt out of The Grandest Stage of Them All and vacate the title.

Fortunately, Rollins revealed on RAW that his knee was much better, and he received medical clearance. The Visionary appears to be more than fit to pull off double-duty at WrestleMania 40.

However, WWE could throw a plot twist by running a storyline injury angle with Rollins. Due to his apparent frustration with The World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre could re-injure the recently healed knee.

Since this would be Kayfabe, Rollins would still be ready to compete in WrestleMania. While the angle would certainly prevent The Visionary from facing The Bloodline, it would raise questions about McIntyre's scheduled bout with the champion.

#3. The Scottish Warrior sticks his nose in Becky Lynch's business

This one is intriguing but also risky to execute. Drew McIntyre doesn't want Rollins to meddle in The Bloodline's business, but The Visionary won't listen. The cunning challenger could clarify his point by interrupting Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife.

Considering the relationship dynamics, this would greatly agitate the World Heavyweight Champion, convince him to reconsider his motives, and devote more attention to The Scottish Warrior.

How WWE executes this is anyone's guess: some potential angles include a simple backstage confrontation where Drew McIntyre rudely requests The Man to bid her husband to take him seriously. Another alternative would see him make egregious comments on live television.

#2. Drew McIntyre pulls some strings to remove Seth Rollins from The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes storyline

A softer yet more effective approach would involve less physicality and more brains. Drew McIntyre could pull some strings backstage to get what he wants.

Perhaps he could get in a word with Adam Pearce to prevent Seth Rollins from showing up on SmackDown. McIntyre could also discuss a solution with The Rock, which could see The High Chief using his influence to bar Rollins from fighting off The Bloodline.

This would force Cody Rhodes to fend off The Rock and Roman Reigns alone or could lead The American Nightmare to find another Tag Team partner.

#1. The Scottish Warrior cuts a mutually beneficial deal with The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre's primary concern is that The Bloodline's meddling could cost him The World Heavyweight Champion. However, what if he were to strike a deal that would cause the opposite?

In exchange for McIntyre assisting The Bloodline to conquer Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Scottish Warrior could convince The Tribal Chief and The High Chief to allow their henchmen to run interference in the World Heavyweight Championship match on McIntyre's behalf.

Another favor could see The World Heavyweight Championship match turning into a "Bloodline" rules match if Rollins and Rhodes were to lose the Tag Team encounter.

