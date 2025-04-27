Major star returns to AEW for the first time since big loss against Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

A popular AEW star finally returned to TV for a match after over four months of absence. After losing to Mercedes Mone, she competed in only one match in NJPW amid her absence.

Ad

Before this week's Collision, Anna Jay was last seen on an episode of Dynamite in December 2024, when she failed to capture the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone. Amid her absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming, Jay competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January 2025.

On the latest edition of Collision, Anna Jay finally returned to AEW TV for a match against independent wrestler Taylor Gainey. It turned out to be a squash bout that lasted less than a minute, with Jay emerging victorious. After her win, the 26-year-old was confronted by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penelope Ford attacked Anna Jay before Megan Bayne showed up. Bayne took out Jay with her finisher, Fate's Descent, to send a message. It seems a match between Bayne and Jay is in the works. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the upstart upon her return on Collision.

Do you want to see a singles match between Jay and Bayne? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More