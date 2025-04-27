Major star returns to AEW for the first time since big loss against Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

A popular AEW star finally returned to TV for a match after over four months of absence. After losing to Mercedes Mone, she competed in only one match in NJPW amid her absence.
Before this week's Collision, Anna Jay was last seen on an episode of Dynamite in December 2024, when she failed to capture the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone. Amid her absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming, Jay competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January 2025.
On the latest edition of Collision, Anna Jay finally returned to AEW TV for a match against independent wrestler Taylor Gainey. It turned out to be a squash bout that lasted less than a minute, with Jay emerging victorious. After her win, the 26-year-old was confronted by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.
Penelope Ford attacked Anna Jay before Megan Bayne showed up. Bayne took out Jay with her finisher, Fate's Descent, to send a message. It seems a match between Bayne and Jay is in the works. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the upstart upon her return on Collision.
