Major star suddenly drops huge Christian Cage WWE reference

A popular personality recently brought up Christian Cage's WWE persona at a major event. He wanted to embody the legend, but it appears that the Stamford-based promotion has turned it down. The star is none other than KSI.

Fanatics Fest, which has been taking place over the past few days, has featured several sports personalities and legends, along with various internet celebrities, all coming together at a convention where fans can see and interact with them. WWE is also heavily featured at this event.

Popular internet personality KSI made his entrance in a WWE style earlier today. Before doing so, he spoke about which theme song he wanted to come out to. After briefly singing Triple H's theme, he revealed that he wanted Christian Cage's old theme song, but this was turned down. The 32-year-old ultimately made his entrance using 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's entrance theme.

Trending

See a clip of the moment below:

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Update on potential Christian Cage reunion in AEW

Currently in AEW, hints suggest a possible reunion of Cope (fka Edge) and Christian in the promotion. Their paths have been intertwined since the Rated-R Superstar's debut one and a half years ago.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the two veterans reuniting remains part of the plan. He mentioned that this is not set for All In, as Christian is currently involved in a storyline with The Patriarchy. It seems they are focusing on showcasing the current dissension within the faction on TV.

Expand Tweet

Given that Cope was taken out by FTR, many believe this could set up Christian Cage teaming up with his former tag team partner. However, this may not happen anytime soon, as the focus on TV has been Christian butting heads with Nick Wayne. Fans should stay tuned for further developments in this major storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More