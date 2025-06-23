  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major star suddenly drops huge Christian Cage WWE reference

Major star suddenly drops huge Christian Cage WWE reference

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 23, 2025 01:23 GMT
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website]
Christian Cage is the leader of The Patriarchy [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website and WWE X handle]

A popular personality recently brought up Christian Cage's WWE persona at a major event. He wanted to embody the legend, but it appears that the Stamford-based promotion has turned it down. The star is none other than KSI.

Fanatics Fest, which has been taking place over the past few days, has featured several sports personalities and legends, along with various internet celebrities, all coming together at a convention where fans can see and interact with them. WWE is also heavily featured at this event.

Popular internet personality KSI made his entrance in a WWE style earlier today. Before doing so, he spoke about which theme song he wanted to come out to. After briefly singing Triple H's theme, he revealed that he wanted Christian Cage's old theme song, but this was turned down. The 32-year-old ultimately made his entrance using 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's entrance theme.

also-read-trending Trending

See a clip of the moment below:

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Update on potential Christian Cage reunion in AEW

Currently in AEW, hints suggest a possible reunion of Cope (fka Edge) and Christian in the promotion. Their paths have been intertwined since the Rated-R Superstar's debut one and a half years ago.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the two veterans reuniting remains part of the plan. He mentioned that this is not set for All In, as Christian is currently involved in a storyline with The Patriarchy. It seems they are focusing on showcasing the current dissension within the faction on TV.

Given that Cope was taken out by FTR, many believe this could set up Christian Cage teaming up with his former tag team partner. However, this may not happen anytime soon, as the focus on TV has been Christian butting heads with Nick Wayne. Fans should stay tuned for further developments in this major storyline.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications