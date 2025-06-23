Major star suddenly drops huge Christian Cage WWE reference

A popular personality recently brought up Christian Cage's WWE persona at a major event. He wanted to embody the legend, but it appears that the Stamford-based promotion has turned it down. The star is none other than KSI.
Fanatics Fest, which has been taking place over the past few days, has featured several sports personalities and legends, along with various internet celebrities, all coming together at a convention where fans can see and interact with them. WWE is also heavily featured at this event.
Popular internet personality KSI made his entrance in a WWE style earlier today. Before doing so, he spoke about which theme song he wanted to come out to. After briefly singing Triple H's theme, he revealed that he wanted Christian Cage's old theme song, but this was turned down. The 32-year-old ultimately made his entrance using 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's entrance theme.
Update on potential Christian Cage reunion in AEW
Currently in AEW, hints suggest a possible reunion of Cope (fka Edge) and Christian in the promotion. Their paths have been intertwined since the Rated-R Superstar's debut one and a half years ago.
On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the two veterans reuniting remains part of the plan. He mentioned that this is not set for All In, as Christian is currently involved in a storyline with The Patriarchy. It seems they are focusing on showcasing the current dissension within the faction on TV.
Given that Cope was taken out by FTR, many believe this could set up Christian Cage teaming up with his former tag team partner. However, this may not happen anytime soon, as the focus on TV has been Christian butting heads with Nick Wayne. Fans should stay tuned for further developments in this major storyline.