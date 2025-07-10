  • home icon
  • Major star suddenly returns before AEW All In 2025 to help Death Riders 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 10, 2025 02:13 GMT
The Death Riders continue to run amok in AEW [photo: AEW Official Website]
Just a few days before AEW All In: Texas, a top star has returned to the company to aid the Death Riders. This comes following his absence of about a month and a half.

The faction has found some help, following PAC being out of action due to injury. Two months ago, NJPW's Gabe Kidd suddenly appeared and helped Jon Moxley win his Steel Cage match against Samoa Joe at Beach Break. He confirmed that he has officially sided with the faction and has openly expressed that he shares a similar mindset to Moxley.

Kidd also came to their aid at Double or Nothing for the Anarchy in the Arena match. However, despite this, the Death Riders ultimately lost that match. A few days later, during the May 28 episode of Dynamite, the 28-year-old made his AEW in-ring return, competing in a mixed tag team match alongside Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

Tonight on Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Wheeler Yuta in singles action. Post-match, Gabe Kidd returned after several weeks and rushed out, blindsiding Joe. Both he and Yuta launched an attack on the former WWE Superstar before the rest of The Opps rushed out.

The Death Riders have challenged them to a match for the trios titles at All In. With Gabe Kidd on their side, they have enough men to make this match official.

Edited by Neda Ali
