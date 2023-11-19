Major star taking time off from AEW after his Full Gear match

An AEW star, and former TNT Champion, is set to take time off from the company after his recent match at Full Gear 2023.

The star in question is none other than Darby Allin who teamed up with Sting and Adam Copeland to successfully defeat the TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match at Full Gear.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that Darby Allin will be off TV for a while, as he will begin his training to climb Mount Everest in the near future.

“The announcers then stated that Darby was supposed to get on a red-eye after this match to go climb Mount Everest. I was told that he is getting a red-eye, and I don’t know this for sure, but I think he’s flying to China to train. I don’t think he’s actually climbing Mount Everest just yet. But that is what they said on television. One way or another, he’s going to be gone for a while. He is actually training. It’s not a storyline," Alvarez stated. [H/T - Wrestlingnews.co]

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin reveals he almost signed with WWE before AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently reflected on choosing All Elite Wrestling over the sports entertainment juggernaut, WWE.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Darby Allin revealed he was preparing to head to NXT before All Elite Wrestling came on to the scene:

“I was kind of being set up to go to NXT before AEW came up, and the moment I heard AEW was starting, I instantly was like, I have to go to that place," Darby said.

The former TNT Champion also spoke about the creative freedom he has in All Elite Wrestling:

"And AEW is letting me just full-on be me 100 percent, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to connect with people so well in the short span that I’ve been on national television. My life doesn’t begin and end with wrestling, and I would hate to be anywhere else where I feel like I can’t be me. Honestly, like get real, no other company is gonna let me do what I do inside the ring and outside of the ring. And there’s no amount of money in the world to me that can make me stop skateboarding, or doing all my shenanigans.” [H/T - Forbes]

Expand Tweet

What is your favorite match of Darby Allin in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.