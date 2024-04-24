Major star unhappy after Jon Moxley's world title win: "I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure"

A NJPW star slammed AEW and Jon Moxley after the latter captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship recently. The star being discussed is Yota Tsuji.

Yota has been one of the main event caliber wrestlers of the promotion. After huge stars like Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada left NJPW, wrestlers like Yota have stepped up and represented the promotion. He is also the winner of the New Japan Cup 2024.

Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Following his win, he appeared at AEW with the title. On Dynamite, a match between him and Powerhouse Hobbs for the title was made official.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Yota slammed the champion for defending the belt against Powerhouse Hobbs without proving himself. He then stated that AEW doesn't respect the IWGP Championship.

"Where was the value of the IWGP? If Moxley has agreed to be the champion, then he certainly has the right to fight for the title. The problem is that New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn't say anything about it. What is that feeling? I wonder if they don't feel any discomfort with that. I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure (...) I wonder how long they'll continue to be beholden to AEW, which has no respect for the IWGP," Yota Tsuji said. [H/T - Fightful]

Bully Ray praises Jon Moxley's recent promo

After the 38-year-old star's win at NPJW Riot, the following week on Dynamite, he cut a passionate promo on the promotion and his title win.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Jon Moxley and cited him as a great "spokesperson for AEW."

"That's the kind of promo you want; that's the kind of ra-ra speech you want surrounding your company; that's the positive energy you want in your building. [Jon] Moxley was a great spokesperson for AEW tonight," Bully said.

It will be interesting to see if Hobbs can really dethrone the new champion this Wednesday on Dynamite.