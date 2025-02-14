Major Thunder Rosa announcement outside AEW 

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been at the top of her game in the wrestling promotion. Following a recent announcement, she is set to bring that top-notch in-ring acumen to a different battlefield.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is set to return to RiotXCabaret promotion for a blockbuster match. This match will be for Thunder Rosa's Riot Cabaret Women's Championship against another top prospect of the business, Alex Windsor.

The bout was set in stone after Alex Windsor won the Ultimate Riot match, earning a title shot at their upcoming event, Fights and Delights 2025, as announced by the company via their Instagram.

"It's a huge first announcement for Fights & Delights 2025! After her victory in the Ultimate Riot match, @HailWindsor challenges the returning Riot Cabaret Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22! 🎟 These women are two of the very best in the world — do not miss this!"

Thunder Rosa gave her opinion on Ricky Starks shift from AEW to WWE

As Thunder Rosa prepares for a huge match outside AEW, she recently gave her views regarding the company losing one of its top prospects to WWE NXT. He is none other than Ricky Starks.

In a recent conversation on Busted Open Radio, La Mera Mera stated that she was surprised to see Ricky Starks make his shocking debut in NXT. Rosa claimed that she was on the phone with someone while in Tijuana who told her about Stark's surprise appearance in WWE's developmental territory.

"When I saw the news, I was like, 'I don't believe it until I see it official.' And I was at the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload because I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, 'Oh my God, Ricky is on TV on NXT.' And I said, 'Wait. What?' I was completely surprised, completely surprised."

Thunder Rosa was happy that Absolute One made it to the big leagues. Meanwhile, she is shifting her focus to her upcoming match outside AEW, which could be a stellar showdown in the RiotsXCabaret promotion.

