  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major Thunder Rosa announcement outside AEW 

Major Thunder Rosa announcement outside AEW 

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 14, 2025 10:21 GMT
WRESTLING: JUN 15 AEW Collision - Source: Getty
WRESTLING: JUN 15 AEW Collision - Source: Getty

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been at the top of her game in the wrestling promotion. Following a recent announcement, she is set to bring that top-notch in-ring acumen to a different battlefield.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion is set to return to RiotXCabaret promotion for a blockbuster match. This match will be for Thunder Rosa's Riot Cabaret Women's Championship against another top prospect of the business, Alex Windsor.

The bout was set in stone after Alex Windsor won the Ultimate Riot match, earning a title shot at their upcoming event, Fights and Delights 2025, as announced by the company via their Instagram.

"It's a huge first announcement for Fights & Delights 2025! After her victory in the Ultimate Riot match, @HailWindsor challenges the returning Riot Cabaret Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22! 🎟 These women are two of the very best in the world — do not miss this!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Ad

Thunder Rosa gave her opinion on Ricky Starks shift from AEW to WWE

As Thunder Rosa prepares for a huge match outside AEW, she recently gave her views regarding the company losing one of its top prospects to WWE NXT. He is none other than Ricky Starks.

In a recent conversation on Busted Open Radio, La Mera Mera stated that she was surprised to see Ricky Starks make his shocking debut in NXT. Rosa claimed that she was on the phone with someone while in Tijuana who told her about Stark's surprise appearance in WWE's developmental territory.

Ad
"When I saw the news, I was like, 'I don't believe it until I see it official.' And I was at the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload because I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, 'Oh my God, Ricky is on TV on NXT.' And I said, 'Wait. What?' I was completely surprised, completely surprised."

Thunder Rosa was happy that Absolute One made it to the big leagues. Meanwhile, she is shifting her focus to her upcoming match outside AEW, which could be a stellar showdown in the RiotsXCabaret promotion.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी