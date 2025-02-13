"He's there" - Former AEW champion finally addresses Ricky Starks' shocking WWE debut

A former AEW Women's World Champion addressed Ricky Starks making his surprise WWE debut on NXT. It was recently reported that Starks had departed the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Thunder Rosa, who is a former AEW Women's World Champion, revealed her immediate reaction to Ricky Starks' WWE debut on a podcast. After not being seen on AEW TV for nearly a year, The Absolute left the company and was later removed from the roster page. Just a day after his departure, Starks surprisingly showed up on the latest edition of NXT.

On the Busted Open podcast, La Mera Mera said she was surprised to see Starks on NXT.

"When I saw the news, I was like, 'I don't believe it until I see it official.' And I was at the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload because I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, 'Oh my God, Ricky is on TV on NXT.' And I said, 'Wait. What?' I was completely surprised, completely surprised."

Thunder Rosa added that she was happy for the former FTW Champion as a friend.

"It took me completely by surprise, he cut the promo and I was like, 'Well, you know, he's there.' So as a friend, I am happy. He seems to be happy and I just wish him the best." [3:07 - 3:36]

The Undertaker reacted to Ricky Starks showing up on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave his live reaction to Ricky Starks showing up on NXT during his appearance on Busted Open. The Phenom revealed he has had some good conversations with Starks.

"I've seen him a few times here and there. I've always had great conversations with him, such a good kid (...) Yes, so that [NXT debut] caught me completely off guard. I hadn't seen him in probably a year and a half, maybe. And then I just looked up and saw him there."

It seems Ricky Starks has already received The Deadman's seal of approval. Only time will tell what's next for The Absolute following his WWE debut.

