The Undertaker reacts to Ricky Starks' surprising WWE debut; recalls their first meeting 

During a recent interview, The Undertaker reacted to Ricky Starks' surprising WWE NXT debut. He also reflected on his first conversation with the ex-AEW star.

The Absolute One sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when he made an unexpected appearance on the latest episode of the black and silver brand. He came out through the crowd before the main event and cut a promo, stating that he would turn NXT upside down.

The Undertaker reacted to Rick Starks' debut as it was happening during an interview with Bully Ray on Busted Open 247. They were both surprised when he showed up:

"That's Ricky Starks isn't it?" said The Deadman. [0:08-0:10]

The Phenom then went on about his first meeting with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. They met in 2015 when he was training for his match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32.

"Yeah, so I'm training at this gym; I noticed this kid is there every day, doesn't say anything, and is really respectful. As the training went along, and we needed different spotters and different help, he was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation, and he told me that he was trying to break into the business. I talk to him about different things," said Taker.

He added:

"On one of the Rumbles that Michelle was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring, and he came down and trained with her. And I've seen him a few times here and there. I've always had great conversations with him, such a good kid... Yes, so that (NXT debut) caught me completely off guard. I hadn't seen him in probably a year and a half, maybe. And then I just looked up and saw him there." [0:33-1:34]

Ricky Starks sent a message to Jade Cargill after WWE NXT debut

After The Absolute One appeared on NXT, many fans took to social media to react to it. SmackDown star Jade Cargill also commented on Ricky Starks' debut on X. She tweeted that she was so proud of her best friend. They used to work together in AEW.

Ricky Starks responded to the tweet by saying they did it, as both of them made it to WWE, the largest wrestling company in the world. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Starks on the black and silver brand.

