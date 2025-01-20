Major update on Adam Cole's future amid reports of Britt Baker being done with AEW

Adam Cole continues to be an important fixture for AEW, while his former girlfriend, Britt Baker, has been off television for months. Following these events, a major update has surfaced regarding the future of both top superstars.

Britt Baker has been cited as a difficult worker in the company, with reported backstage altercations with MJF and event President and CEO Tony Khan. This has possibly kept her off television for months and built frustrations with the company.

According to a report by PW Torch's Wade Keller, her situation with Adam Cole is not stopping her, and he has nothing to do with his situation. Moreover, Baker has been unpopular in the locker room and even marked her own territory regarding her role in AEW:

"I am told the Adam Cole situation is not stopping her. There should be no heat on Adam Cole, he has nothing to do with her not being on TV...Obviously, she had some standout moments in AEW and became a star and was seen as a centrepiece act, but even back then I was hearing about her reputation and being unpopular in certain circles, and difficult to work with, and being fiercely territorial of her role in the company in a way that just felt unsustainable. - [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Furthermore, the report stated that Tony Khan is fed up with her attitude, which could be a possible reason for keeping her off television, and that the fans should not expect to see her return soon:

"From what I'm hearing, at least the attitude right now at the moment, the belief is Tony Khan is fed up enough that he's just gonna focus his TV time on others. I don't know what that means in terms of her pay and her contract and it's possible eventually things will change...At this point in asking around, you should not expect to see her back imminently."- [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Britt Baker has been absent for months from AEW television

Dr Britt Baker was the very first female talent signed by the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. She had been a top fixture for the company for years and even had remarkable reigns as the AEW Women's World Champion.

However, in recent times, Baker's image behind the scenes has become unpopular among her peers. Her last match took place in November 2024 against Penelope Ford on an edition of Dynamite.

With reports hinting at the fact that Britt Baker might possibly be done with Tony Khan's company, it could be time for her to explore other options. So it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Role Model.

