A solid TV contract is one of the integral elements of running a successful wrestling show. Since 2019, Tony Khan's AEW has had a contract in place, and if reports are any indication the promotion's future is intact.

The Jacksonville-based promotion currently has a broadcast contract with Warner Bros. Discovery on its US side. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that Dynamite is in Warner Bros. Discovery's broadcast schedule until 2025. This is an indication that the broadcaster is confident they will get a new deal at the expiration of the current one.

“For what this is worth, Andrew Zarian (host of WrestlingObserver) reported that AEW Dynamite is listed on the schedule for TBS through the third quarter of 2025. Now, TV schedules change in the blink of an eye, but that would indicate that WBD is very confident they will be getting a deal when the current one expires at the end of 2024,” he wrote.

There have also been reports that the Jacksonville-based promotion is looking to move towards a pay-per-view-a-month schedule moving forward.

Vince Russo believes now is the time for AEW to beat WWE in ratings

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has had his eye on AEW for a while and often gives his opinion on the promotion.

On Writing With Russo, he stated that he believes now is the time for the company to beat WWE RAW in ratings now that the red brand has to compete with the NFL on Monday Nights.

"That would so be my goal [beating RAW] because the bottom line is now is the time because now RAW's got the NFL. AEW, like I said bro they just did 985,000 my god if Tony [Khan] knew how to turn it up now is the time to do that bro." [From 00:49 to 01:09]

Russo has publically asked Tony Khan to let him book Collision, criticizing the shows and stating that he'd be able to do the job.

