Major update on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam later this year

Tony Khan recently disclosed the schedule and runtime for the upcoming Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

The Grand Slam event, which debuted in 2021, is broadcast in two parts. The first is televised as a special edition of Wednesday night Dynamite and the second as a special episode of Friday night Rampage.

During his Wrestling Observer Radio appearance, Tony Khan revealed that the Grand Slam edition of Rampage will air on September 23 and will be two hours long. Meanwhile, Dynamite will retain its original format from last year.

For those unaware, last year's Grand Slam special featured Kenny Omega squaring off against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite. Furthermore, top stars like CM Punk and Jon Moxley were in action on Friday night's episode.

AEW All Out is scheduled to air soon

While the Grand Slam special is still a couple of weeks out, AEW's biggest event of the year, All-Out, is mere hours away. A total of 15 matches have been scheduled for the Chicago-based show.

The zero-hour match will feature Eddie Kingston going up against one of his most formidable rivals, Tomohiro Ishii. The two strong-style fighters had previously faced each other at NJPW's Capital Collision, with Ishii coming out on top.

Other than that, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will take on The Dark Order in the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Both teams have defeated numerous opponents to get to this point, and it will be interesting to see which side becomes the inaugural titleholder.

However, the biggest attraction is expected to be the rematch between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. After The Second City Saint's title loss against The Purveyor of Violence, fans have been clamoring for the two to clash again. With the stacked card planned for the event, it remains to be seen which contest outshines all others.

