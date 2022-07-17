AEW star Andrade El Idolo breaks silence on the nature of his injury forcing him out of action

Andrade El Idolo has shared details regarding his lack of in-ring appearances. The AEW star has assured fans there's nothing to worry about.

All Elite Wrestling has been battling an injury plague lately and Andrade El Idolo is the latest addition. Last month, Tony Khan revealed that Andrade was hurt during his match against Rey Fenix on the June 24th edition of Rampage. El Idolo is still making appearances on AEW programming despite being injured.

Andrade has been away from the ring for more than three weeks as of this writing. Fans have been pondering upon the severity of the injury.

Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to put an end to speculations of him battling a serious injury. He mentioned that he is dealing with ankle inflammation, which is fine given the length of his career:

There's no word on exactly when Andrade will be cleared for in-ring work.

Fans react to Andrade El Idolo's injury revelation

Andrade has been a valuable asset for Tony Khan's promotion. He has put on well-received matches, one such instance being his bout against Ray Fenix.

The two put on an exquisite performance, with many fans proclaiming it to be arguably one of El Idolo's best performances in AEW.

Fans have always voiced their concerns about the health of their beloved wrestlers. Many fans let out a sigh of relief to learn that Andrade wasn't seriously hurt. Here are some noteworthy Twitter mentions:

The former La Sombra is known for his technical wrestling style and high-flying abilities. An ankle inflammation is common for someone who has been wrestling in such a style for so long. Hopefully, the former NXT Champion gets his medical clearance to compete soon.

Will Andrade be back in action before the All Out pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

