Major update on why Hangman Page won't wrestle at AEW All Out 2021 - Reports 

If the latest reports are any indication, Hangman Page will not be wrestling at AEW All Out 2021 to welcome his first child, which is due sometime around September or October this year.

. PWInsider's Mike Johnson has now confirmed this is the precise reason why Hangman Page will not wrestle at AEW: All Out 2021, where he was widely expected to challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

Hangman Page and Omega have been part of a layered months-long saga that fans thought would get its fitting conclusion at the September 5th pay-per-view. Some earlier rumors had suggested that Page was being pulled out of the event to place either CM Punk or Daniel Bryan in the AEW Championship match.

However, with the latest developments, those rumors can now be put to rest. As much as fans would have loved to see Hangman Page capture the AEW Championship at All Out, it makes sense for him to be with his wife right now to celebrate this personal milestone in their lives.

Hangman Page could dethrone Kenny Omega at AEW: Full Gear 2021 instead.

Given the kind of connection Hangman Page has with the AEW fanbase, he's sure to receive a rousing reaction whenever he steps up to challenge for the AEW Championship again. While Kenny Omega will defend his title against Christian Cage at All Out, it seems unlikely he will drop the gold.

this man is gonna be a dad pic.twitter.com/WazF4VCyoR — yadira vs the yankees at all out (@jonmoxIeys) June 3, 2021

This could set the stage for the highly-anticipated Omega vs. Page clash at AEW: Full Gear 2021. It also makes narrative sense for the match to go down at Full Gear since the two also wrestled at last year's edition, where Omega won. The loss led to Hangman Page losing his confidence, while Kenny Omega captured the AEW Championship a few weeks later.

