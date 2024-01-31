Major update on hottest free agent amid AEW and WWE rumors

Certain evidence that a top free agent may have a destination already has just surfaced. Both AEW and WWE stand to be frontrunners in signing him. This would be Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker is set to officially depart from New Japan Pro-Wrestling as his contract expires today, January 31st. In line with this, his next destination has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier today, several sources reported that Pro Wrestling Tees, who supplies merchandise for both AEW and NJPW, has been asked to remove all Kazuchika Okada merchandise, and fans would have only a limited time left to get these. This could indicate that the Japanese star was on the move, as he may be bound to get new merchandise.

As WWE has its merchandising, this could be potential evidence of a deal struck between them. On the other hand, this could also simply be due to Okada's contract with NJPW expiring and his prior merchandise being discontinued and not a confirmation of him signing with a promotion.

Eric Bischoff believes Kazuchika Okada will land in AEW

Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on the talks regarding Kazuchika Okada's next destination.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that WWE may not give him a big role solely based on his NJPW tenure. He may still have to work his way up. With AEW, he wouldn't need to go to all that trouble, and he would also not have to completely move to the United States:

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

In the end, the race to sign the Rainmaker is still ongoing, and this will only end once one of the promotions makes it official.

