Major update on Jeff Hardy's pending hearing for third DUI 

AEW star Jeff Hardy's hearing for 'driving under the influence' has been pushed back by 60 days.

The former WWE Superstar was arrested in June this year for driving with a provoked/suspended license while under the influence. Later that month, Hardy filed a written plea citing that he was not guilty. AEW President Tony Khan suspended Jeff Hardy without pay and announced that he would no longer be able to compete in his promotion until he undergoes treatment and recuperates.

His hearing was set to take place on August 17th in Volusia County Court but has been postponed for 60 days as requested by his lawyers. If found guilty, The Enigmatic One could face nearly five years in prison.

PWInsider reported that, in a motion to delay Jeff Hardy's hearing, his lawyers stated:

"Mr. Hardy is charged by Information with one count of Driving in Violation of Driver's License Restriction; one count of Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked; and one count of Driving Under the Influence (third offense). The State of Florida tendered discovery August 2, 2022. Undersigned counsel requests additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation." [H/T PWInsider]

Jeff Hardy's court arraignment was waved

The AEW star was arrested in 2018 and 2019 for a DUI by North Carolina cops. The first time he was cited as driving three times the speed limit, while the second time, he was behind the wheel despite having a revoked license.

Earlier this month, The Enigmatic One's court arraignment was set to take place on August 2nd, which did not take place.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the 44-year-old's guilty plea was waived owing to the 'not guilty' plea filed by him.

"The not guilty plea was submitted on 6/28. At the time, the filing also noted, Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, pursuant to rules 3.160(a), Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty. Albritton v. White, 948 So. 2d 852, 854 (Fla. 2d DCA 2007). Defendant further waives the right to be present at all pretrial conferences." [H/T PWInsider]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.



Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." https://t.co/d4xDLv487q

During his last AEW televised matches, he competed alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, against The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles. While on suspension, Jeff Hardy is to undergo rehab and prove that he is sober to be permitted back into the squared circle.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali