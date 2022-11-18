Major update on MJF's future with AEW

MJF is the self-proclaimed face of AEW and has done everything he can to prove that. With his return at All Out, fans assumed he'd mended past issues with Tony Khan, but recently, Friedman claimed that wasn't the case.

Before making his triumphant return a few months ago, Maxwell Jacob Friedman's AEW status was largely up in the air. The star infamously cut the promotion's first-ever "pipe-bomb promo," where he called AEW President Tony Khan a mark. However, soon after his return and apparent pay bump, fans believed he'd extended his contract, but MJF claims that's not true.

During his interview with The New York Post, MJF claimed that fans had been making up rumors to make themselves feel better.

"I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just doing that to kid themselves. So maybe they feel a little less heartbroken as things are going on?" Friedman said.

The Salt of the Earth continued, making sure to note that his future in the promotion will be left up to AEW management and not his own actions:

"What happens after the fact [in 2024] is entirely up to AEW management if they are willing to shell out the proper amount of money. Now I’ll tell you this, bonus and brownie points from Tony Khan for paying me what he’s paying me now with no extension. He did not have to do that." [H/T: Fightful]

With Friedman taking on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this weekend, does the star believe the title will make him more valuable to the promotion?

Regardless, MJF definitely believes he's a hot commodity, as he recently claimed he would wipe the floor with a WWE Hall of Famer.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette doesn't believe that MJF will be the top star in WWE

One thing Friedman doesn't lack is confidence, and his self-touted "2024 bidding war" for his contract is proof of this. However, Jim Cornette doesn't believe that The Salt of the Earth will have the number 1 spot in WWE, despite liking the 26-year-old.

Speaking on the recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager claimed that WWE is investing in Bron Breakker and won't have the same spot for Friedman.

"I know they don’t want to rush him [Breakker] because that’s the ‘Golden Goose’ eventually. MJF is gonna be huge but MJF would lead more towards the Piper spot than the Hogan spot in WWE. They’re always still gonna want a guy like Bron Breakker to be that f**king guy," said Cornette. [From 02:45:18 onwar]

With that in mind, is The Salt of the Earth's "2024 bidding war" simply a part of his gimmick, or does the star truly intend to follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps? Sounds off in the comments section below.

