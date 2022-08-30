Major update on The Young Bucks reportedly making light of recent AEW talent meeting 

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) seem to have plenty of jokes regarding the AEW talent meeting hosted by Tony Khan last week.

The popular AEW Tag Team are also Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion alongside Kenny Omega. The trio recently competed in the quarterfinals of the inaugural AEW Trios Championship Tournament and successfully made their way to the second round.

Last week, Tony Khan headed an internal meeting among talent and staff to address the concerns of reported backstage tension in the company. Matt and Nick Jackson allegedly stated that they were open for queries and easily approachable in case of any clarifications required on behalf of AEW stars.

Following the meeting, the two brothers altered their Twitter bio to state that the meeting ended with everyone talking about their favorite Young Bucks matches. However, the former AEW Tag Team Champions have now updated their bio to mockingly address the concerns of the wrestling community:

"Whatever you are outraged about today that we are to blame for, please post in our Mentions for us to read over carefully. Thank you!"

The Young Bucks' latest Twitter bio

It should be noted that most of what The Young Bucks post on social media is done in character, with the Jackson brothers letting their arrogant heel personas shine through for fans online.

The Young Bucks are fond of sharing messages via their bio

Many stars use social media as a mechanism to keep their fans updated on various events in their lives. The Young Bucks, however, have a unique approach. They often have messages hidden in their Twitter bio.

A few weeks ago, when it seemed almost certain that the brothers would not be competing in the Trios Championship despite their best efforts, they used their Twitter bio to tease fans that they had found a partner for the tournament.

That partner turned out to be former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who had been on the shelf since November 2021 due to injury.

The Elite are now set to face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in the semi-finals of the Trios Championship Tournament this week on Dynamite.

