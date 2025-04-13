Major updates on AEW's next Dynamite and Collision specials; The Hurt Syndicate could achieve milestone

AEW has produced numerous television specials in the last year to go with its increased pay-per-view schedule. Major updates have been revealed for the next inaugural shows, including happenings for The Hurt Syndicate. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have dominated the promotion and are set to add to the history books once again.

All Elite Wrestling will present its inaugural Spring BreakThru editions of Dynamite and Collision this week. The Gates of Agony returned to the All Elite ring on Collision to beat Smash & Burn. They issued a Spring BreakThru challenge to Lashley and Benjamin. The former WWE Superstars dethroned Private Party of the AEW World Tag Team Championship on January 22, and have retained over The Gunns, The Outrunners, and The Learning Tree.

The All-Mighty and The Gold Standard have accepted the challenge issued by Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, according to Mr. 305. The company has confirmed The Gates of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate for Wednesday night. MVP took to X/Twitter to warn the duo that they will be speaking soon.

"Well now, things just got interesting. I appreciate the ambition. But these courageous young men will find the Hurt Syndicate to be no laughing matter... Talk soon," MVP wrote.

The Hurt Syndicate is set to achieve a big AEW championship milestone. If Lashley and Benjamin retain on Dynamite, they will hit the three-month mark of their first championship reign in the Tony Khan-led company.

Kaun and Liona have mainly worked ROH this year. They have wrestled six Ring of Honor matches in 2025 so far, and before Saturday's Collision win, their only other AEW match was the Homecoming Collision loss to The Hounds of Hell in January.

AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling has five matches confirmed for the inaugural edition of its Spring BreakThru Dynamite, which will air live on April 17 from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA. Below is the updated lineup:

The Owen Cup Quarter-final: Adam Page vs. wild card entrant; The Owen Cup Semi-final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena; The Owen Cup Semi-final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita; World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony; World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps.

The first-ever Spring BreakThru Collision special will air live on Thursday from the same arena. Officials have not announced Collision matches as of now, but FTR vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly was teased, and matches for The Owen Cup are expected.

