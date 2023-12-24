Major upset on AEW Collision: Holiday Bash!

The fans witnessed a major upset after an underdog registered his first-ever victory in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament in the Blue League on the most recent episode of Collision.

In the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament, there have been a lot of twists and turns in both the Gold and Blue leagues. The winners of both the leagues will be decided next week on Dynamite. Moreover, the winner of the Gold League will be decided in a three-way match.

Speaking of the Blue League, Daniel Garcia was set to square off against Brody King in the fifth week of the tournament. While Brody was coming in with three victories in the league, Garcia was yet to win a match in the AEW Continental Classic. The crowd was fully behind Garcia during the entire match.

In a shocking conclusion, Daniel managed to defeat Brody with a roll, and the crowd absolutely erupted. However, the lights went out, and Garcia suffered the wrath of the House of Black despite Daddy Magic trying to save him.

Nonetheless, the HOB's current rival, FTR, walked out to save the day and later went on to challenge the group. It remains to be seen where the story is heading from here.

