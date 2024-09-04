Major WWE champion reacts to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) showing off new look ahead of AEW Dynamite

A WWE champion recently reacted to the new look of Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, ahead of AEW Dynamite. The star being discussed is WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax.

The CEO departed from the Stamford-based company in 2022 and signed with AEW in 2024. She is a Double Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She was a multi-time champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut as well. Since her arrival, Mone has flaunted multiple new looks.

Meanwhile, The Irresistible Force is the current WWE Women's Champion. She won the title at SummerSlam 2024 after defeating Bayley. She recently had her first title defense against Michin in a Street Fight on SmackDown. Mercedes and Nia faced each other multiple times in WWE.

Recently, Mercedes Moné posted pictures of her new look on her official Instagram handle. She changed the color of her hair, which she has frequently been doing since she arrived at the Tony Khan-led promotion.

You can check out Mone's original Instagram post here.

Nia Jax commented on Mone's post with fire emojis. praising the current TBS Champion's new look.

Take a look at Nia's comment below:

Screengrab of Nia Jax's comment on Mercedes' new look. [Image credits: Mone's official Instagram handle]

It remains to be seen what challenges get lined up for The CEO in the coming months.

Mercedes Moné praises AEW star Kamille

Kamille made her AEW debut at the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite and introduced herself as the henchwoman to Mercedes Mone.

In her newsletter, Moné heaped praise on The Brickhouse and claimed that the latter is going to be amongst the "all-time greats."

"I love what I see of Kamille thus far and see such a huge upside with this girl. Tony Khan nailed it by signing her and with his decision to assign her to me and make her my bodyguard. It enhances and takes the pressure off, but with Kamille, I'm telling you, she is just scratching the surface. This girl is going to be one of the all-time greats," Mone wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Kamille interferes during the TBS Championship match between Mercedes and Hikaru Shida at the AEW All Out 2024 Pay-Per-View.

