"Make it happen HHH" - Wrestling fans call out Triple H to bring 6-time WWE World Champion back after 8-year hiatus from the company

Fans have had their say about wanting to see Triple H bring the former WWE World Champion back into the fold at the Stamford-based Promotion.

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 and never returned. Despite his uber popularity, he could never reconcile his differences with Vince McMahon and WWE management. Fans never forgot him and consistently chanted his name in arenas whenever the company made a booking decision that wasn’t popularly accepted.

The Second City Saint made his return to professional wrestling with AEW last year, showing up on the AEW Rampage: The First Dance episode. However, things took a turn for the worse after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view, when the Voice of the Voiceless verbally obliterated The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page and Colt Cabana.

A backstage fight followed the media scrum and everyone involved was suspended. Punk, having just won the AEW World Championship for the second time, was stripped off his Title with a return to the Promotion seeming extremely unlikely. This presents a unique opportunity for WWE's head of creative. Should Triple H manage to snap up Punk, it would be a huge deal, especially with WrestleMania season on the horizon.

While a number of fans welcomed the idea of a potential CM Punk vs Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, some were opposed to the idea.

Brandon Capozziello @BrandonCap21

Brandon Capozziello @BrandonCap21

#AEWFullGear These fans chanting F #CMPunk are the same fans that chanted for 7 years for CM Punk!! Y'all are so fickle, now I am rooting for Punk to comeback to #WWE , make it happen HHH.

Michael C @Michael01948046 @BrandonCap21 He despises WWE & especially Trips. He's making good money doing commentary on MMA. You are the one that's fickled

Name cannot be blank @chicoSantanaJr @BrandonCap21 Punk on monday nite raw is money make it happen and the show needs him

Duncan Spencer @AnonymousHunt69

he almost died in WWE.

Duncan Spencer @AnonymousHunt69

he almost died in WWE.

He ain't going back until people like Kevin Dunn and that doctor that almost killed him are fired. @BrandonCap21 He ain't going back to WWE.

Rich Thake @RichThake @BrandonCap21 Me too i think will happen Triple H will do business with Punk to hurt AEW!!

DrinkUpMeHeartiesYoHo🏴‍☠️ @AngelAnneKnight @BrandonCap21 Na, I want him to come back to Aew to piss them all off.

London @London51398735 @BrandonCap21 The man is too old for that game. Not happening Don't listen hhh

Henry Weiner @HenryMrwfriot @BrandonCap21 Brandon i totally agree. Punk vs austin at mania. Lets hope its happens

Jimmy @j23_young @HenryMrwfriot @BrandonCap21 Stone cold wasting a match with sloppy cm punk. No thanks

Brandon Capozziello @BrandonCap21 @Michael01948046 He was literally in talks to come back to WWE before he debuted in AEW. It was Vince who didn't see the value in bringing him back. Fox wanted him back, and I believe if Punk/HHH had a sit down talk they would be able to bury the hatchet. But yea I'm so fickle

Michael C @Michael01948046 @BrandonCap21 He despises WWE & especially Trips. He’s making good money doing commentary on MMA. You are the one that’s fickled @BrandonCap21 He despises WWE & especially Trips. He’s making good money doing commentary on MMA. You are the one that’s fickled

Although past experiences may influence The Game's final decision, it cannot be denied that bringing Punk back to WWE would certainly garner some attention.

Konnan criticized Triple H's booking of Austin Theory in WWE

WCW Legend Konnan recently criticized how Austin Theory has been booked under Triple H in the last few weeks.

"I thought it [the interview] was good for him because he looks like a jackass with all that stupid comedy and doofiness and, you know. It was cool when he started in NXT as Gargano's underling but, you know, you're graduating to be this serious guy that could be the man or one of the guys that could be in a position of being one of the top guys, that gimmick that they saddled him with was brutal," he said. [2:54 - 3:17]

Austin Theory is now part of an unflattering group of Susperstars who have failed a Money in the Bank cash-in as he tried to cash in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on RAW. He failed despite Bobby Lashley destroying the Messiah during the US Open Challenge just minutes before. It was a proper burial of the young star and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him, especially after Vince McMahon gave him such a prominent role.

