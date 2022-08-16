"What the f***" - 27-year old star responds to Jim Cornette's criticism of AEW in-ring work

Joshi wrestler Maki Itoh has addressed Jim Cornette's criticism of her work in AEW, even suggesting that the veteran likes her.

The TJPW star remains popular among AEW's fanbase after making just six appearances within the promotion. She most recently returned to AEW as the 'Joker' entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, losing to Britt Baker in the opening round.

Itoh's wrestling persona can be divisive among fans and critics alike, with her character juxtaposing idealized innocence and expletive-laden mic work. While many fans appreciate the satirical comedy of the persona, there are others who object to the character or simply don't 'get' Maki Itoh.

Jim Cornette sits on the latter side of the divide, making as much clear earlier this year. But that doesn't mean Itoh holds any ill will towards the Hall of Famer. She even discussed the pair potentially becoming friends after being asked to respond to his words during a recent Q&A:

"'Jim Cornette said he can't wait to see you next match.' Next match? He come? He will come? What the f***? Okay. I will friend with Jim Cornette. Yeah, I think Jim Cornette likes me." - @AIPWrestling

All India Pro Wrestling @AIPWrestling



Okay. I will friend with Jim Cornette. Yeah, I think Jim Cornette likes me." @maki_itoh : "' @TheJimCornette said he can't wait to see you next match.' Next match? He come? He will come? What the f*ck?Okay. I will friend with Jim Cornette. Yeah, I think Jim Cornette likes me." .@maki_itoh: "'@TheJimCornette said he can't wait to see you next match.' Next match? He come? He will come? What the f*ck?Okay. I will friend with Jim Cornette. Yeah, I think Jim Cornette likes me." https://t.co/4i4lzd0ZuT

Itoh has yet to hold any gold during her travels to North America, but she has captured titles in TJPW and AEW's partner promotion DDT. She held TJPW's International Princess title on two occasions, as well as DDT's Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship.

The occasional AEW star discussed potentially switching to WWE

In another part of the Q&A, Maki was also asked if she has been in contact with Triple H, and it was further claimed that her arrival in WWE would be amazing.

Perhaps to the disappointment of some of her fans, she appeared adamant in affirming that she will not be joining WWE:

"'Have you been in contact with Triple H?' Never this. 'Maki in WWE would be amazing'. I don't go WWE!" - @AIPWrestling

Itoh is currently working the independent scene in the USA, having appeared recently at GCW: Homecoming and JCW After Hours 2. Perhaps she'll stop by All Elite Wrestling or even swerve fans for an appearance in WWE in the near future.

What do you think? Can Maki Itoh and Jim Cornette become friends? Or do you agree with his criticism of her? Let us know in the comments below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell