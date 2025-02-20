Malakai Black AEW exit and WWE deal in the works for a while, alleges veteran; questions major Tony Khan decision

Tony Khan recently released a bunch of stars from his roster. Some of them were Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black. Starks made his WWE debut last week, while Black and former Rusev are rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon as well.

The 39-year-old star's career had become stagnant in AEW and rumors about him being done with Tony Khan's company were floating for a while. Khan fueled those rumors when he repackaged The House of Black into Hounds of Hell. Speaking on the latest edition of The Experience podcast, veteran Jim Cornette questioned Tony Khan's decision to repackage the faction before The Dutch Destroyer left:

"That's the one that people have been expecting probably most for a while because he hadn't made any secret of it and there hadn't been any hidden part of Malakai Black leaving to the point where they went ahead and repackaged his minions or followers or group disciples already on television without him moving on past him before he was even officially released. So it's not like this is a sudden in the middle of the night. He's wanted to get out of there."

He also highlighted that WWE might have approached Malakai Black with a better deal, which resulted in his AEW exit:

"The question is, 'Has he wanted to get out of there because he knows he's got a deal, or has he just wanted to get out of there because he was p*ssed off and disillusioned?'" [From 01:09 to 01:57]

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette thinks Malakai Black shouldn't get creative freedom in WWE

It is very likely that the fans will soon see the return of Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) to WWE. On his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette stated that if Black returns, he shouldn't be allowed creative freedom and should be under constant guidance:

"He can't be responsible for himself. You can't let Little Malakai out by himself; I've told you that a million times. He needs constant guidance, or he's going to run into the mailbox!' So, if he'll go in and be produced in the WWE, and they've got something for him that didn't involve whatever the f**k it was that he was doing, then maybe you could get something," Cornette said.

Black was in WWE for five years from 2016 to 2021. He is a former NXT Champion. It would be interesting to see if and when he will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

